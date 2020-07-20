In an important development, a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) along with the Indian Army have reportedly busted a terror funding module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to sources, the banned terrorist organisation was processing the delivery of funds to its Jammu-based module, which was activated recently to carry out terror activities in the union territory.

The cash that was to be delivered to the members of the module was stuffed inside a tiffin box. It was being transferred with the help of middlemen.

Cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh recovered from tiffin box

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team and Peer Mitha police apprehended one Mubashir Bhat, who is a part of the Let's module, and recovered Rs 1.5 lakh in cash concealed in a tiffin box. Bhat, a resident of Sazan Doda, was directed by the handlers from across the border to deliver the consignment to militants in Jammu.

Upon further investigation, the officials learned that the money was sent from Pakistan by one of the LeT commanders named Haroon. A case has been registered in Peer Mitha police station under sections 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) or UAP Act of 1967.

An additional probe regarding the module is currently underway to unearth its linkages with other Bhat-like operatives who assist the Let in transferring funds for terror activities.

Earlier in the month of June, the J&K police had busted a narco-terror module of the LeT when they arrested three over ground members carrying 21 kilograms of narcotic substance and Rs 1.34 crore cash.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Moomin Peer, Islam ul Haq Peer and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi. All three offenders were residents of Handwara.

G V Sundeep, SSP Handwara, revealed that the module was working in close connection with LeT's terror handlers and was involved in the drug trade and financial assistance to active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to ascertain the details of the ties between terrorist outfits and radicals, smugglers and other anti-nationalists.