The novel coronavirus initially originated in Wuhan, China has already claimed the lives of over 4.4 million people worldwide. Amid ramped up vaccination rollout, strains of Covid like the Delta variant are spreading quickly among people, and recent developments indicate that the virus is there to stay with humans. As the scare looms up, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) in the United Kingdom has warned of a new strain of Covid that could be deadlier than the current variants of the pandemic.

The variant that could kill one in three patients

The report by SAGE shockingly claimed that this new variant of Covid could kill one in three patients infected with the virus. Experts at SAGE estimate that this new variant of Covid that could attack humans in the future will have a fatality rate of 35 percent, putting it on a par with the feared Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

"Recommendations and comments made by SAGE bring home the simple reality — that we have not yet 'defeated' this virus. Unless there is a rapid increase in global production, through sharing knowledge and technology, it simply will not be possible to vaccinate the world and bring the pandemic to an end," said Dr Philippa Whitford, who is vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, Daily Mail reports.

Whitford also stressed at the vitality of implementing stricter border controls to prevent the spread of deadly new variants of Covid.

Covid surge in China and India expects the third wave

In the meantime, China, the country in which coronavirus originated is once again facing a surge in Covid cases. According to the latest updates, the country is apparently testing its entire population and is quarantining close contactees of infected people.

In India, the second wave of Covid has waned, but medical experts in the country have already warned of an inevitable third wave outbreak. The recent surge of daily cases in states like Kerala and Maharashtra hints at the fact that the third wave could negatively impact the healthcare infrastructure of the country.