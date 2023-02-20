Experience is a valuable teacher, and Aditi Jain's journey to success in the world of digital media and brand building is no exception. In a recent interview, she discussed the lessons she learned along the way, offering insights and advice for those aspiring to make a career in this field.

She is a content creator, digital media trainer, and the founder of two successful brands: Shop Pereli and Call Me Social. She also runs a jewellery blog, TheGemsTalk. With over 5 years of experience in the industry and a background in fashion design, she has become an expert in digital media, brand building and creating meaningful and engaging content.

One of the key lessons she learned on her journey is the importance of perseverance. "I faced so many challenges along the way, but I never gave up," she said. "I always kept pushing forward and kept my eye on my goals." This determination and drive to succeed is something that she believes is essential for anyone looking to make a career in digital media and brand building.

Another important learning that she talked about is the significance of staying updated with the latest trends and changes in the space. "The digital world is constantly changing and thus it is imperative to stay informed and incorporate these changes in the strategy," she said. She also talks about the importance of flexibility and risk-taking to succeed in the space.

She describes networking and collaboration as the holy grail in the field of digital media. "I've had the opportunity to work with so many talented and inspiring people, and I believe that building relationships and working together is quintessential for success," she said. Her expertise in fostering connections and team working skills have helped her to carve her way to success.

She advises aspirants in digital media and brand building to stay motivated and passionate about success. "The industry is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, you need to stay updated and just persist," she said. "Most importantly, Don't give up."

Her story is an inspiration for those who aspire to a career in the field of digital media and brand building. Her experience has facilitated valuable lessons that she loves to share with others to help them succeed. Her students regard her advice as paramount and have seen great results by incorporating her suggestions.