Leonardo DiCaprio's model ex-girlfriend Erin Heatherton has filed for bankruptcy. The former Victoria's Secret model claims that she is reportedly in over half a million debt. Further adding to the claims, the model revealed that she has made only about $2,800 so far this year.

Born as Erin Bubly, Heatherton filed for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. She has listed $6,464.57 in assets and $560,242.13 in liabilities. Documents regarding her debts have been extracted by The Blast. The report also states that Erin has claimed she only makes $1,081 in a month out of which, $212 is received from friends and family. As per her statement, Erin has made $2,820 so far this year with $919 being reflected as balance in her bank account.

Heatherton's living expenses take up about $1,000. The legal documents claim that she is in tremendous credit card debts from three of her cards from City National Bank. The Blast further reports that she owes $11,514 on one credit card, $9,485 on another and $194,602.49 on a third — adding up to $215,601.49. Apart from this, Heatherton also reportedly owes City National a different debt of $201,000 from a separate line of credit.

Sadly, Erin's woes don't end here. She additionally owes her former business partner Clare Byrne, $100,000. For the same, Clare has sued the model for $10 million in 2017 over a sportswear collection that they were supposed to launch but never got off the ground. As per documents shared by Clare to the court, back in 2015 after working with Erin as a stylist, the two decided to team up and kickstart a sportswear line going by the name RetroActive. In the same year though, around October, Erin allegedly absconded the project without a warning or justification. The debts on her book have one more addition as she also owes $41,000 bank taxes to the State of New York.

Speaking of the assets that the model owns, she has $750 in electronics, a $995 vintage Japanese jacket and $500 in other clothing. Apart from these, she also owns the $945 Jennifer Meyer (Tobey Maguire's ex-wife) diamond necklace. Things aren't looking very bright for Erin for now. So far the model's representative has not given out a statement or responded to the report.

Erin Heatherton and Leonardo DiCaprio dated back from December 2011 to October 2012. Theirs was an amicable breakup, as stated to People. The two remained friends post-breakup too, revealed a source to People. Citing bad timing as the reason, the couple had called it quits.