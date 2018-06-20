Leicester City have confirmed today that they have completed the signing James Maddison from Championship club Norwich City.

As per the information gathered by the Dailu Star, the 21-year-old was a wanted man for the other clubs in the Premier League, like Everton and Southampton. Leicester City have successfully managed to beat the competition from the Toffees and the Saints to completed the signing of James Maddison.

James Maddison has agreed to five a five year contract with Leicester City. The midfielder's move to the King Power Stadium is now subjected to an approval from the English Premier League.

A statement on Leicester City's official website read, "Leicester City Football Club have agreed terms with Norwich City for the transfer of midfielder James Maddison, subject to Premier League approval."

James Maddison plays as an attacking midfielder and Leicester City are delighted that they have completed his signing, beating the likes of Everton and Southampton. The English midfielder who arrived from Norwich City has now expressed his delight after signing for the Foxes.

"I'm delighted. I'm really happy to be here. I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold," James Maddison told his new club's official website.

"We talked about the type of player I am, how I'm going to fit into his style of play and everything sounded really promising. I haven't looked back since that phone call.

"Leicester just seems like the right fit for me. I've got a good feel about the Club and I can't ignore that, in my head and my heart. I felt like this was the right place for me to be, so I'm delighted and can't wait to get started."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel also gave his thoughts after the English Premier League club signed James Maddison.

"James is a wonderful player who is one of the most exciting young talents in English football. He made a big contribution to Norwich City last season and I'm delighted that he has decided to make the step up to the Premier League with Leicester City Football Club," said Puel.

"He's a young player who can create things in the attacking third and will give us even more possibilities in the squad. Of course, he has good ability and also good potential to develop even more, which is exciting for the team and for the supporters."