After completing its preliminary assessment between October 25 and 28, the judicial panel constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the September 24 clashes in Leh has issued a notice inviting public participation in the investigation.

In its detailed notification, the Commission called upon residents across the Union Territory of Ladakh to share any evidence or information related to the incident.

In a public notice released in both English and Bhoti languages, the Inquiry Commission appealed to individuals to come forward with eyewitness accounts, video recordings, photographs, documents, or any other material evidence that could help establish the facts surrounding the violence. The submissions are to be handed over by November 28 at the ADR Centre, Melongthang, after which the Commission is expected to begin formal hearings.

Administrative Secretary of the Commission, Tushar Anand, said that the investigation into the September 24 violence would be completed within a stipulated timeframe with full transparency and accountability.

"The Inquiry Commission has requested people to submit any information regarding the unfortunate incident of September 24, in which four civilians lost their lives," Anand said.

"We appeal to people to submit evidence in this regard. Evidence may be submitted in the form of videos, audio recordings, or affidavits. People can also submit written statements in affidavit form," he added, admitting that the Commission has not yet received a strong response from the public.

According to officials, the Commission has provided a 30-day window for citizens to submit information or evidence pertaining to the unprecedented clashes that left four people dead and over 90 injured. The move, they said, is aimed at ensuring a transparent, fair, and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances leading to the violence.

Last month, Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, Chairman of the inquiry panel and former Supreme Court judge, told the media in Leh that the Commission would give adequate time to all concerned individuals to share relevant material. He emphasized that the investigation would remain open and impartial, ensuring that every voice is heard.

"After receiving submissions from the public, the panel will examine and verify all evidence in Leh from December 10 onwards to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the process," Justice Chauhan said.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs has inducted a Ladakhi officer into the judicial panel probing the September 24 violence. The decision follows persistent demands from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for the inclusion of a local member to strengthen the credibility of the investigation.

According to an official communication issued by the Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, the composition of the judicial inquiry committee has been amended. As per the order dated October 28, Rigzin Spalgon, Additional Secretary, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, has been appointed to assist Justice Chauhan as Joint Secretary in conducting the inquiry.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, welcomed the amendment, stating that it would enhance coordination and administrative support from the local administration, thereby facilitating the smooth and effective conduct of the inquiry proceedings.