Global toy giant LEGO is fast-tracking its India expansion, and it's not just playing around. After a record-breaking debut in Delhi NCR, where its first LEGO Certified Store attracted over 1 lakh footfalls in the first month, the company—in collaboration with retail partner Ample Group—has now launched South India's first LEGO Certified Store in Bengaluru. And that's just the beginning.

In an exclusive interview with Rajesh Narang, founder & CEO of Ample Group, the retail partner responsible for LEGO's India rollout, International Business Times confirmed that at least six more LEGO Certified Stores are expected to open across India by the end of 2025.

"We've already designed multiple stores," Narang revealed. "We're done with Chennai, and we're looking at stores across other large cities. We should end the year with at least six LEGO Certified Stores."

LEGO Bengaluru Store

Located in Orion Mall, the new 2,100 sq. ft. store is envisioned as more than a retail outlet—it's a full-fledged experience center. Designed to attract not only Bengalureans but also fans from nearby cities like Mysuru, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Mangalore, the store features:

A Build-a-Mini station A Pick-a-Brick wall Themed sections spanning Marvel, Harry Potter, Technic, Star Wars, and more Over 250 exclusive LEGO sets only available at certified outlets

"Every LEGO store creates experiences—for kids, families, adults—and this one in Bengaluru does exactly the same," Narang said. "The magic of LEGO plays out in every store, and it plays out here too."

What sets LEGO stores apart, according to Narang, is their ability to drive repeat visits through experience-based engagement.

"In Delhi, families are returning three to five times a month," he said. "It's not just about buying toys—it's about spending time together. We've surpassed our expectations by a mile."

He added that stores aren't just about transactions. LEGO organizes in-store events, mall atrium activities, and building competitions like "tallest tower" or "biggest house" challenges to keep fans engaged.

While Delhi's store sprawled across 4,400 sq. ft., Bengaluru's 2,000+ sq. ft. format reflects a calibrated approach.

"Stores we roll out initially will be in this band," Narang said. "Based on our learnings, we'll grow sizes progressively."

The idea is to test and scale based on city dynamics, with flagship-style stores likely in larger metros where foot traffic and community engagement demand it.

India as a growth market for LEGO

According to Bhavana Mandon, General Manager of LEGO India, the brand is seeing India as a key growth engine.

"India is a dynamic and exciting market for the LEGO Group," she said. "The Bengaluru store helps us tap into an incredibly strong community of young LEGO lovers and adult fans alike."

With a focus on global launches, exclusives, and immersive events, LEGO aims to create strong loyalty among Indian fans—both kids and adults alike.

On whether LEGO plans to tailor products for Indian kids, Narang said, "Kids everywhere have the same need—to build social, numerical, and analytical skills. These are universal developmental traits. LEGO reflects parts of the world and brings that into the hands of kids anywhere."

"Parents want screen-free playtime for their kids, and LEGO delivers that. Shoppers often don't come with a fixed product in mind—they come for the interaction, the events, and the creativity," Narang told IBT.

The stores also feature activity stations where staff help kids and parents build models that foster these developmental skills. "We will keep rotating activities aimed at development," Narang said.

Asked if any promotional offers were part of the launch strategy, Narang simply smiled: "Our offer is the experience we deliver. That's the promise of the brand. We hope to deliver smiles to the kids, their parents, and everyone who walks in."

LEGO is not just entering India—it's building fast, smart, and deep. With experience-driven stores, exclusive product lines, and a community-first approach, the Danish brand is laying the foundation for long-term growth—brick by brick, city by city.