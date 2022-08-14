Legendary Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died at the age of 62. Widely known as the Indian version of Warren Buffet, the investor took his last breath at 06.45 AM on Sunday.

Jhunjhunwala was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments.

One of the richest persons in India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala previously appeared in the public during the launch of Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala was also the chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech. He was the director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

After enrolling at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Jhunjhunwala decided to dive headfirst into Dalal Street. In 1985, he invested Rs 5,000 in the stock market, and his worth in 2018 stood at Rs 11,000 crores.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)