The priceless facial expression of the Arizona-based Grumpy cat who also goes by the name, Tardar Sauce, made the internet come alive with memes and jokes for the last half-decade. The legendary feline who even starred in many American television shows and commercials has died, her owners announced on Friday (May 17).

Grumpy cat's owner Bundesens, based in Morristown in Arizona, said that they are heartbroken to announce the loss of their pet.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha," the statement that was posted on Grumpy cat's instagram profile that commanded 2.4 million followers said.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere," Bundesens wrote.

The uncommon facial expression on the iconic Grumpy Cat according to the owner was due to a condition, feline dwarfism which accounter for her small size and distinctive appearance.

Grumpy Cat's picture on Reddit which was posted by Tabata's brother Bryan way back in 2012 amassed 1,030,000 views in the first 48 hours and soon after she featured on the internet's first viral memes.

Not just that, her popularity rose after she participated in the South by South west Interactive Festival in Austin where people queued to get their pictures clicked with her. She influenced top American food, cofeee, luxury and clothing brands and became the spokescat for Friskies, the CNN reported.

From being called the festival star to the guest at the top American TV shows like Today and Good Morning America, she also became the subject matter of a book and there was a film called "Grumpy Cat's worst Christmas" dedicated to her that was released in 2014.

Her owners made fortunes as the net worth of Grumpy Cat was estimated between $1,000,000 and $100,000,000.