Former India cricketer BS Chandrasekhar was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, Karnataka State Cricket Association spokesperson said.

Facts about BS Chandrasekhar

A legendary spinner from Karnataka, Chandrasekhar played 58 Tests for 242 wickets in an international career that went from 1964 to 1979.

He also played one ODI, picking up three wickets.

Chandrasekhar picked up 6 for 38 at The Oval in 1971 to give India their first series victory in England.

He also played a key role in India's first win in Australia in 1978, picking up 12 for 104 at Melbourne.

