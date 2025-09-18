Efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to expand its base in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by mobilizing support from different sections of society received a severe setback on Thursday after the president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Nirmal K. Kotwal, distanced himself from the legal team of arrested party MLA Mehraj Malik, citing national interest.

After the J&K administration arrested AAP's lone MLA, Mehraj Malik, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), the party reached out to intellectuals from various walks of life in a bid to expand its support base in the Union Territory.

The party has been attempting to play the victim card by projecting Malik as a hero who faced action for raising people's issues.

Nirmal K. Kotwal, who had earlier announced that he would head the AAP's legal team to fight Malik's case, said on Thursday that certain videos of the arrested MLA were against the unity and integrity of the nation.

"After watching some controversial videos of Mehraj Malik, I have decided not to become a part of AAP legal team," Kotwal told International Business Times.

"I wish to clarify certain issues that have come to my knowledge through social media platforms regarding Mehraj Malik, MLA," Kotwal stated in a press release.

"It has come to my notice that certain videos are in circulation wherein Mehraj Malik has allegedly stated that Jammu & Kashmir is not a part of India and has also praised terrorist Burhan Wani and terrorist Masood Azhar," he pointed out.

He added, "At the very outset, I wish to state that these videos and statements were never brought to my knowledge by the legal team of the AAP while briefing me in connection with the matter in which the PSA has been imposed against Mehraj Malik."

"These utterances, if true, are extremely insensitive, irresponsible, and detrimental to the cause of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India. As an officer of the court and as a citizen of this great nation, I place the interests of the nation above all else," Kotwal clarified.

"In light of the same, and in keeping with my conscience, professional ethics, and commitment to national integrity, I hereby recuse myself from representing Mehraj Malik in the matter concerning the PSA proceedings. The unity and sovereignty of India are non-negotiable, and any act or statement undermining them cannot be condoned under any circumstances," Kotwal said.

Legal team was formed on Sunday

On Sunday, the AAP had announced a 10-member legal team to challenge the arrest of its MLA Mehraj Malik, booked under the PSA.

"A strong legal team led by Sr. Adv. Nirmal K. Kotwal with Adv. Muzaffar Khan, Adv. Sheik Shakeel Ahmad, and Adv. Appu Singh (assisting counsel), supported by Arvind Bandral, Joginder Singh Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Asim Hashmi, and M. Tariq Mughal, will fight this case," wrote Hussain, the former Delhi minister of food and civil supplies.

Malik's arrest sparked immediate protests in his home constituency and elicited sharp reactions from J&K leaders, who termed the lieutenant governor-led administration's move "autocratic." The administration had to impose restrictions across the constituency to prevent further deterioration of law and order.

Controversy over crowdfunding

Another controversy erupted after some individuals allegedly launched a crowdfunding campaign on social media in the name of raising funds for Malik's legal battle.

What raised eyebrows was that Malik's legal advisor and senior AAP leader, advocate Appu Slathia, categorically denied launching any such initiative. She clarified that neither the MLA's legal team nor the party had authorized or endorsed a crowdfunding drive.

"We are competent enough to fight Mehraj Malik's case in court. We don't know who has launched a campaign for crowdfunding for this legal battle," she said, adding, "The legal team of Mehraj Malik is going through the dossier to decide the future course of action."

Despite this denial, a section of individuals on social media continued to promote fundraising appeals, sparking confusion among supporters. Reports suggest that some disgruntled elements, known for creating nuisance in political and social issues, have also joined the row, apparently attempting to exploit the situation for political mileage.

Party insiders expressed concern that such campaigns, if left unchecked, could mislead people and damage the party's credibility. "The legal battle is being fought by the authorized legal team, and no crowdfunding drive has been initiated from our side," sources close to Malik said.

The controversy has not only triggered a heated debate within political circles but has also raised questions about the misuse of social media platforms for financial appeals in sensitive cases. Authorities and party leaders are closely monitoring the issue, even as calls grow for clarity and accountability.