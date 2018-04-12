The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has installed 4 lakh LED street lights to reduce pollution and carbon emissions in the city. The process of installations started in June 2017 and it was successfully completed this month.

"It will save the energy and production demand will be reduced. Changing over to LED in Hyderabad will save about 40 Megawatts of Power and per annum about 1,20,000 ton of carbon dioxide emissions is expected to reduce", said Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer (Projects), GHMC.