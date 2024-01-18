Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale, with each passing day inmates are fighting and pulling each other down so they reach the top 5. The battle for the trophy has made inmates fight and most of them have started abusing and started with physical altercation.

A special nomination task was held in the Bigg Boss 17. During this process, the task for a team was to ensure the other team members pressed the buzzer fast. For this, the contestants could use anything to distract them. Considering the same, Ayesha Khan put red chilli powder on Mannara Chopra's face despite Mannara requesting her not to do so.

Later, Munawar Faruqui said that although the Mannara is an 'easy target', she is the strongest among all. Ayesha Khan put red chilli powder on Mannara's face while Vicky Jain splashed water on Mannara Chopra's face. Ayesha told Mannara to leave the buzzer if she couldn't handle the torture task.

The team to be tortured tonight consists of Mannara, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Srikanth Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar. The moment their hand stops pressing the buzzer, someone from the team will be nominated.

The other half of the Bigg Boss 17 promo also featured Munawar Faruqui's face completely covered with red chilli powder.

Vicky and his team used chilli powder to torture the opposite team but hid the buckets and chilli powder. So that the other team doesn't use them. This led to a major showdown between Vicky and Munawar.

Munawar and Vicky have a heated altercation following the ongoing nomination task. The fight unfolded when Vicky hid essential items on the roof. Munawar was trying to retrieve them and was being poked by Vicky. When Munawar lost his balance, he approached Vicky and grabbed his collar. He said, "Mai gir sakta tha, ab mera dimag kharab ho gaya hai (I could have fallen down, now I have lost my mind).

As Munawar confronts him, Vicky Jain comments on his personal life. He says, "Pehle tu khud ko dekh, ladkiyon ke sath kya kya karta hai (First look at yourself, always after girls).

Ankita Lokhande tells Munawar to let go of Vicky's collar. The actor is heard saying, "Vicky ka gala chodd Munna (Let go of Vicky's neck Munna)."

Bigg Boss finally called out Ankita's team and the gang for their unfair gameplay. As a result of the same, they were disqualified and got nominated. Munawar, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara, and Arun Mahshettey have made it to the finale week.