Telegu film RRR is roaring high globally. SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR won a Golden Globe for best song Naatu Naatu making Indian cinema beam with a ride in the west. Just when the desis were beaming with joy, the film clinched victory by winning two Critics Choice Awards (for Best Original Song and Best Foreign Film) making the celebration worthwhile.

Recently at an RRR screening in the US global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas heaped praise on the film and lauded the makers for their incredible journey in Indian cinema.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to RRR's cast and crew, including actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The global star also shared her photos from a recent RRR screening in the US, where she posed with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani.

"Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations to the team," she wrote.

Take a look at the pictures.

Not only PeeCee hailed the Indian film RRR she came out in support of the Pakistani movie Joyland, which has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars. Joyland, helmed by Saim Sadiq, is the first-ever Pakistani feature to have made the Oscars' shortlist cut. It was shortlisted alongside the Indian entry, Chhello Show.

Priyanka took to social media to share what she thought about the feature. She shared a clip from Joyland, and wrote, "Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must-watch." Joyland's team also reacted to Priyanka's post and thanked her for her support.