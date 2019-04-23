The government's decision to ban Tik Tok, a popular video app earlier this month, has put at risk the jobs of 250 employees of the app founder, Beijing Bytedance Technology Co, a China-based company. The startup is facing losses of $50,000 every day due to the Tik Tok ban in India.

Beijing Bytedance Technology Co has now challenged the government order in the Supreme Court by filing a petition that invoked the Freedom of speech and expression as well as compared to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The apex court has however referred the case back to Madras High Court that had ordered the ban in the first place after there were complaints of illicit use of the app to spread child pornography and create a negative impact on the youth. The IT ministry, as per the court directive, had asked Google and Apple to remove Tik Tok in India.

The Tik Tok founders in their filing have stated that the losses since the implementation of the ban have occurred in the form of lesser investments and no advertisement revenue. The $75 billion worth startup, currently one of the world's most valuable ones is funded by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and by private equity.

Out of the nearly 1 billion downloads of the Tik Tok app worldwide, India accounts for 300 million users. Tik Tok said that the ban has also severely hit its reputation and goodwill among the potential investors as well as advertisers.

"Banning has had an adverse impact on the user base of this app, losing close to 1 million new users per day... It is estimated that approximately six million requests for downloads could not be affected since the ban came into effect," the company said in the filing, the Reuters reported.

Tik Tok has also stated that there are 13 safety measures which are asked to be implemented for using the app, one among them being the parental control to prevent any illicit use by the minors. It added that "a very minuscule" proportion of the app content is obscene or inappropriate.

Social media in India lately has been abuzz with the Tik Tok videos especially among the youngsters aged between 15-25 years showing off their acting, singing skills while filming the videos. However, there have been few incidents of murder, molestation reported from several parts of the country while using the Tik Tok app which triggered the alarm button. The senior citizens especially the parents of the young children have unequivocally urged for banning the popular app.