At least 20 people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed during a temple procession in Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

#BIGNEWS: A part of house falls off during a fair in #Tumakuru injuring 20 people. The incident took place in Kunigal when Goddess Chowdeshwari's idol was being taken on a procession. pic.twitter.com/3NlrV8niiW — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) April 24, 2019

According to reports, the incident occurred in Kunigal town when people gathered on the streets and on top of buildings to watch the procession of Goddess Chowdeshwarai's idol.

Several people had gathered on the terrace of the collapsed building to watch the procession when the incident happened. the injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals.

A case has been registered at Huliyurudurga police station in Kunigal.

