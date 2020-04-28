The pandemic has raised numerous questions, but a sad side-effect is the spread of misinformation. The business of WhatsApp forwards and unverified information has raised serious concerns around public awareness. This has been a pressing issue that has been plaguing the public ever since the Coronavirus outbreak began.

What's even more worrying is when those with huge fan following and influence begin furthering the spread of misinformation using their platform and voices. This has been particularly true for Amitabh Bachchan who has unknowingly become part of the problem of fake news around Coronavirus in India. Now, netizens are signing the petition in thousands asking that the actor disable his WhatsApp.

Petition demands that Amitabh Bachchan disable his WhatsApp

Misinformation has always been a worry regardless of Coronavirus. What the disease and the pandemic has done is shine the light bright and clear on the issue of misinformation and social media. It's everyone's responsibility to spread the right information on public platforms after verification and not mislead those who may come upon it.

When you have more followers than the average person, have a voice and space on a medium known for fast spread of information, you have an even bigger responsibility to share the right posts. It's also about showing some sensitivity and sensibility when making jokes that are better suited to a private family WhatsApp group.

Lately, Amitabh Bachchan has been the very example of spreading misinformation which has landed him in more trouble than he could have fathomed. A petition is now making the rounds on Change.org, demanding that Amitabh Bachchan and Anand Mahindra's WhatsApp accounts be disabled.

Uninstall Whatsapp from Amitabh Bachchan & Anand Mahindra's Phone - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/UEekUY9ZgY via @ChangeOrg_India — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 26, 2020

The petition has already acquired over 1300 signatures and social media is buzzing with the #Uninstallwhatsapp. Coronavirus has already created uncertainty and anxiety, but misinformation is only making matters worse. The Bollywood actor has been putting out tweets such as the astrological significance of the Janta curfew, how Coronavirus lingers longer on faeces and a joke on bats and Coronavirus.

"Uninstall Whatsapp"... Full information for those who wanna know about this hashtag ? pic.twitter.com/KhW6AfCqtu — IrFaN? (@IrFaNRaZa47) April 27, 2020

The netizens are done with it, the actor was even called out by the Health ministry for fuelling misinformation, after which Amitabh Bachchan deleted controversial tweets. Unfortunately for those in the public eye people pay attention to their actions and their words, so they need to be even more careful about what they endorse.