The fourth phase of lockdown is nearing its end and it is possible that PM Narendra Modi might announce Lockdown 5.0 soon in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in India. Even though, there have been some relaxations in the current lockdown, there's a lot of time in hand as curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in most parts of the country. With the extra time in hand, one can always learn new skills and it's gotten a lot easier.

While many apps like Zoom, Ludo, TikTok gained traction during the lockdown as they kept people engaged, there are plenty of other apps that can be explored to learn a new skill. You ever wanted to learn a new language or try your hand in coding? Now, this and more can be done without having to leave the comfort of your homes.

Here's a list of some hand-picked iOS apps that can help you up your skills during the lockdown. With schools and colleges shut until further notice, this might be a great opportunity to keep yourself engaged in new learnings instead of scrolling through social media all day long.

Learn a new language

Duolingo is a free iOS app that lets you learn a new language right from the basics. From learning French to Portuguese or even Klingon, this app is all you need to become bilingual. Maybe you can show off your new skills once the lockdown phase ends.

Depending on how much you want to learn each day, the app conjures up the perfect lesson plan—with handy audio clips to help hone your ear. And the app is friendly. It reminds you that making mistakes is all part of the process. Before you know it, you'll be able to chat to your Spanish-speaking in-laws without pause and understand what they've really been saying about you.

Coding made easy

Opting for coding classes might be on many people's agenda, but going ahead with those plans rarely happens. With Mimo, you get step-by-step guidance tailored to your experience level. And even if you have no coding know-how the app makes everything super easy to understand. Answer a few quick questions and Mimo will calculate your curriculum. The instructions are clear, taking you through the nuance behind HTML, Swift, Python, and just about any computer language. You'll be coding your own apps, games, and loads more cool stuff in no time.

For the love of art

Love art? This is the perfect app for you to have on your iPhone. Smartify is your digital cheat sheet and a way to instantly unlock the history of art. It uses image recognition technology and machine learning to identify works of art. All you have to do is scan an image and the app will show you details about both the piece and the artist.

Want to learn about more than the replicas hanging on your wall? Think of this as your own pocket tour guide, even if you're sitting on the sofa. Listen to carefully curated audio tours of some of the world's most renowned galleries and learn facts you'll be able to recount the next time someone starts talking art.

Classes you won't proxy

Skillshare offers everything you can possibly imagine. Open the app and you'll see a "Best in" shout out for a specific category. Tap here and you can filter by areas of interest, such as entrepreneurship, film production, marketing, and photography. There are free classes available but unlocking a premium subscription will significantly broaden your horizons. You can watch courses on everything from writing believable characters in your novel to lighting for videography.

And if you miss having a timetable, the app will even send you reminders to watch classes at a time that suits you.