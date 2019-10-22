Latish Kumar Sharma, who helps budding artists (actors, singers, models) make their dreams come true, believes that life becomes a lot brighter and clearer when we start focusing on what truly matters for us.

"After putting people first for the longest time and being disappointed, What I have learned is do whatever makes you happy," adds Sharma

Sharma is the founder of well-known Digital marketing company 'Lion Media', which deals with artists like Malvika Sharma, Reem Sameer, Vishal Jethwa, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nikita Dutta, Paras Babbar, Subha Rajput, Subhamitra (Rimi Sen), Rohit Reddy, Shraey Khanna, Kinshuk Vaidya, Ritvik Sahore, Manasi Salvi, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Amrin Chakkiwala, Dev Joshi, Veebha Anand, Rohan Gandotra, Harshaali Malhotra, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pande among others.

Besides being a celebrity manager, Latish is also a very successful entrepreneur. He has achieved success, fame, and name over the years, but nothing has been a cakewalk.

Taking us back to his struggle days, Sharma says, "Life has been difficult for me. I was born in Mumbai and brought up in Hyderabad, but later moved back to Mumbai for my career. I struggled in the initial days of my career, but the clarity and perseverance helped me achieve my goals. Today, whatever I am is because of the 'never-giving-up' attitude of mine, and I am proud of myself for overcoming all the obstacles that life threw at me."

Though Sharma juggles various jobs, it's working with the celebrities that's closest to his heart. Sharma believes, he holds an expertise in the same and knows titbits of this field. "We need to focus on two things – first is to know what celebrity is expecting from us and second is to be aware of the available resources and use them to the maximum," he reveals.

After managing the leading models and television actors, the entrepreneur cum celebrity manager is all set to collaborate with known faces of b-town as well as leading influencers. "I want to help them get the much-deserved attention and appreciation from the audience," he concludes.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.