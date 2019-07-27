Effective leadership plays an integral role in the overall growth and evolution of business and marks the sign of a successful entrepreneur. David Edward Carpenter knows this well.

David firmly believes that leadership is a core competency for people who are heading a business. "If you truly want your company to grow, the first step is to empower your team. Help them reach their true potential by guiding them. When they grow, your company will grow with them", believes Carpenter.

When David entered the financial services industry, he quickly rose through the ranks, to join the board of directors in a short span of 8 months. His other accolades include being a top recruiter, distributor and mentor. He has promoted hundreds of managers and helped groom leaders within the company. He out performed company veterans on several occasions, while he grew from 600 to 2.6 million in 2017-18, achieving a growth of 236%. According to him, it was because of his focus, determination and powerful interpersonal skills, that also led him to train numerous managers, many of whom are making 7-digit figures today.

Initially, Carpenter struggled to find his calling, having launched multiple businesses and ventures which were not successful. He turned to successful entrepreneurs, and found a mentor that guided him, and "now I wish to be the same example for many others", envisions Carpenter.

Currently, one of David's primary agendas is to help create effective leaders within the organization. David explained, "It is essential to maintain honesty, integrity and core values while building a culture based on trust." David also stressed on creating a warm and conducive work culture while striking a balance with professionalism, for effective leadership.

David Carpenter continues to lead the way, as he is constantly striving to help the company expand and grow. While the future is unpredictable, it most certainly rests in safe hands, with David Carpenter at the helm.

