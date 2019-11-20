RRR is set in the backdrop of the pre-Independence days. So the film will be incomplete without an actor who can play the British rulers. All eyes have been on the protagonists till now, and finally, the makers have unveiled the antagonists of this period drama.

Stevenson looks absolutely fierce and intense as a British ruler in the still released from RRR and well, that's what we have heard about their ruling and he fits in the bill. The actor is going to begin shooting for his role in the upcoming schedule.

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule... We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

There is a more person who plays an important role in the life of Scott and it is none other than the Lady Scott. In fact, she plays a vital role in the ruling too, To play the role of Lady Scott, Alison Doody has been roped in.

Besides these two new artistes, the film has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The makers of the film have unveiled the details about the actress who is playing the ladylove of Jr NTR. Olivia Morris has been roped in as a replacement of Daisy Edgar Jones, who quit the project within a few days after being roped in as the leading lady.

Directed by Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the film made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr. RRR is slated for release on July 30, 2020.