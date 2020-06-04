All the negative attention directed Lea Michele's way has made the actress come out and apologise. Reportedly, Lea Michele has issued a public apology to Samantha Ware amid claims she made her life 'a living hell' during her stint on Glee.

The actress, vowed to 'be better in the future.' Lea also went on to admit that her 'privileged position and immaturity' that had caused pain to her former co-star, in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram.

However, despite her apology, Lea insisted she 'doesn't remember the specific statement' of threatening to 'defecate in Samantha's wig' during a prolonged period of bullying in 2015.

The pregnant star said that she has 'never judged others by their background or color of their skin', however, she went on to say that she would learn from the mistakes she has made so she could be a real role model for her child. Lea is expected to give birth in a couple of months.

The statement said that one of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address injustices they face...

Lea added that when she tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time...

But the responses she received to what she posted have made her also focus on how her own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.

Lea went on to say that while she doesn't remember ever making a specific statement and that she has never judged others by their background or color of their skin. But she did go on to acknowledge that she I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

She aded that whether it was her privileged position and perspective that caused her to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just her immaturity. She went on to apologise for her behaviour. You can check out the post here: