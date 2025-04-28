In the heart of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) has started a mission to dismantle all unauthorized structures erected in the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony. This colony was established by the government as a sanctuary for the Dal dwellers, a community that has been displaced from their original homes on the lake.

The LCMA has been instrumental in the relocation process, allotting approximately 1806 plots to the Dal dwellers. These individuals have been compensated for the acquisition of their structures and land in the lake, a move that has seen them shift from their traditional homes to the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony.

However, the LCMA has been alerted to the presence of illegal occupants in the colony. These individuals, notorious for their illicit activities, have managed to secure plots through the use of counterfeit documents or by occupying the plots without any authorization from the LCMA.

In response to this, the LCMA conducted an anti-encroachment drive on 28th April 2025. The enforcement wing and engineers of the LCMA demolished the boundary walls and plinths of two structures being constructed in the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony. This action underscores the LCMA's commitment to ensuring that the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony remains a haven for the Dal dwellers.

The LCMA has issued a stern warning to individuals who are exploiting the general public by selling plots based on false promises and counterfeit documents. The authority has made it clear that the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony was established solely for the Dal dwellers, and no one else has the right to purchase land or reside in the colony.

The LCMA has vowed to continue with the anti-encroachment drives, promising to raze all plots and structures erected on the basis of counterfeit documents or without any valid authorization.

The LCMA has collected all the necessary information and has set the wheels in motion to clean up the Rakhe-e-Arth resettlement colony. This move is expected to restore the colony to its original purpose - a sanctuary for the Dal dwellers. The authority's actions serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of displaced communities.