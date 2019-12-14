WhatsApp is by far the most popular and widely-used messaging app in the world as it serves more than 1.5 billion users. With great power comes great responsibility and WhatsApp is doing its due diligence in making sure users do not abuse the platform by violating some of its terms and conditions.

WhatsApp said that it will take legal action against individual users or businesses who engage in autonomous or bulk messaging. The popular messaging app is targeting services that offer automated and bulk messaging, which is in direct violation of the company's terms and conditions.

"We're aware that some companies attempt to evade our machine learning systems, even as we work tirelessly to improve them. Using the on-platform information available within WhatsApp we've found and stopped millions of abusive accounts from operating on our service," WhatsApp said in a statement.

As it appears, WhatsApp Business users are exploiting the app's API, which was given to companies to manage customer interactions, to send bulk messages. With this new warning, it might be better for WhatsApp users, business or not, to stop indulging in unauthorised services for automated or bulk messaging.

WhatsApp against bulk messaging

This is not the first time WhatsApp warned its users against bulk or automated messaging. Earlier in June this year, WhatsApp had said that any "unauthorised usage of WhatsApp" will result in getting sued by the company. Those who are found in contempt would face legal action from WhatsApp, which is backed by the multi-billion-dollar company, Facebook, starting December 7, 2019.

WhatsApp had claimed that it removes 2 million accounts involved in bulk messaging each month. The company has robust machine learning systems to detect illegal activities on the platform, which could even identify users trying to bypass WhatsApp's limitation on forwarding messages to users at once.

With the stern measures in place, it remains to be seen how effectively WhatsApp combats the nuisance of bulk messaging on its platform. Stay tuned for updates.