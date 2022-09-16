Bollywood actor Salman Khan had been on the hit list of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for quiet some time now. Earlier in 2018, the gangster's sensational plot to kill the actor was uncovered following the arrest of the former's associate Sampat Nehra. Surprisingly, on Thursday, September 15, the Delhi police revealed that he had floated another plan to assassinate Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' along with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

"Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge"

For the unversed, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district. However, that was not the first murder attempt on the Punjabi singer. In the previous 15 days, gangsters had tried eight times to execute the killing, but Moose Wala was saved by his bullet-proof cars and commandos. Following the murder of Moose Wala, an unsigned letter with the message "tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala), allegedly addressed to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, was found at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade in June this year.

According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi had kept a "Plan B" to kill the 'Ready' actor and Kapil Pandit, a sharpshooter of the Goldie Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was in charge of this plan. On September 11, the police arrested Pandit from the Indo-Pak border in a joint operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and Punjab Police.

Shooters were tracking Salman Khan's car

News18 reported that during the interrogation, Kapil Pandit revealed that Bishnoi's gang was staying near Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse and they were also tracking his car. The gang members had also managed to befriend the actor's security guards in order to get the actor's information. As a result of which, they were aware that whenever Salman Khan visited his Panvel farmhouse he usually only had his bodyguard Shera with him and no other security.

Reportedly, the shooters, who were armed and carried small pistol cartridges, reportedly also managed to judge that the actor's car could only be travelling at around 25 km per hour on the patch of the road near his farmhouse, based on the potholes.

Reports stated that Salman Khan had visited the farmhouse twice during the time the shooters were keeping vigil, but the gang members allegedly missed the chance to attack.

Meanwhile, the actor got the approval for a firearm licence last month after he had applied for it following the death threat letter.