Christopher Meloni's character Elliot Stabler is making his return to the Law and Order: SVU universe and his old partner Mariska Hargitay aka Olivia Benson couldn't be happier.

Reportedly, Mariska Hargitay posted a message on Instagram wishing the actor a happy birthday and extending a warm welcome to the character he played on the long-running NBC procedural.

"Happy birthday [Chris Meloni]," she wrote, adding, "Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler" and the hashtags #ItsBeenAWhile and #MissedYou.

Elliot Stabler to come back

Mariska and Meloni played the lead roles in the first twelve seasons of the show. Their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler were partners till Meloni's departure after the twelfth season.

According to reports, Meloni is set to return as Elliot Stabler in a new series being developed by Dick Wolf. Meloni's character will reportedly be leading an NYPD organized crime unit.

And since he is returning to the Law and Order universe, chances of a crossover are high. Sick Wolf is known for orchestrating multiple crossovers featuring characters from his shows.

NBC hasn't officially confirmed the news, but Meloni gave a cryptic tease to a fan who asked about the series on Twitter, saying, "Sleep tight."

And we have to say, we wouldn't mind seeing Elliot Stabler on SVU more often.