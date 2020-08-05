After Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Mahendra Singh, another UP minister has tested positive. Law minister Brajesh Pathak made an announcement on Wednesday, August 5 that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The leader took to his Twitter account to make the announcement, he tweeted, "My Covid-19 test conducted on consultation with doctors on initial symptoms of Corona has come out positive. So people who come in contact with me recently are requested to kindly quarantine themselves as per the guidelines set by the government."

Other UP leaders who tested COVID positive

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, hours after the state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and two other legislators were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Apart from Mahendra Singh, eight other state ministers -- Yogendra Upadhaya, Devendra Pratap Singh, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Chetan Chauhan, Upendra Tiwari, Raghuraj Singh and Jai Pratap Singh -- have tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, died on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.