Amid the nationwide outrage against the Hathras gangrape, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's convoy was stopped at Greater Noida, the high drama unfolded as they decided to foot-march to Hathras to meet the deceased gangrape victim's family.

After traffic jam and high security at Delhi's DND flyover, action has shifted to Yamuna expressway where the brother-sister have reportedly been stopped, leading to chaos and traffic jam.

Clashes between Rahul Gandhi and UP police took place, following which the Congress leader has squatted on road.

Meanwhile, the Valmiki community has announced a protest in several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jalaun and Kasganj. Agitation is also planned in Delhi around 5pm.

In the backdrop of the clashes, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj's wish in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister!"

The Hathras gangrape outrage

Even as the nation expressed outrage over the Nirbhaya-like case, the UP Police cremated her body in the dead of the night, while her family remained inside their house. The UP Police have, however, claimed that the cremation took place as per 'the family's wishes'.

As the nation saw visuals of her last rites sans family, public outrage poured in. The opposition launched an all-out attack on the government and demanded CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation. The Uttar Pradesh government has, meanwhile, constituted an SIT to probe the case