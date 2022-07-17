Whether you agree or disagree, DJs are the only people who can make non-dancers dance and lift their spirits. Can you imagine buoyant parties without a perfect DJ? "We simply cannot!" It's because they are an important element in it. Sharing the same mind, DJ Vispi says, "Lately the demand for DJs has been soaring."

The DJ has been a part of the musical world for almost 15 years and has not only amassed experience in DJing but has seen it evolve every day. Talking through the words of his knowledge, he says, "No doubt DJs are always loved for their talent and vigorous energy. However, with the ascending appetite for nightlife events and lively parties, the need for DJs has already risen."

Moreover, according to his observations, the popularity of DJs has spread in all aspects. "They are seen at every type of event and they are asked to play not just at weddings, birthday parties, and other parties but also corporate events, sports events, and even some major media events," he said.

It is also known that he has been an official DJ for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL and Pune City FC during the Hero Indian Super League. Besides these, the DJ has done more than a thousand shows, which include various private and corporate parties and wedding gigs.

But though DJs are preferred everywhere, not all of them are admired. So we asked him about what makes someone a good DJ. And here's what he said: "Make sure that you have a clear idea of the song that you prefer and the songs that a particular guest might like. Because they are the connecting points between you and your audience. Apart from this, be crazy on stage and always carry your enthusiasm."

He is also the co-owner of a club in Pune called 3 Idiots -The Friendly Bar. He has also worked as an in-house DJ for various prestigious clubs.