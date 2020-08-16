Utpal Parrikar has tested positive for COVID-19 and took to Twitter on Sunday to make the announcement. After his test results came out he has now been admitted to the hospital.

Utpal Parrikar hospitalised

Manohar Parrikar's elder son who previously served as Defence Minister and the Goa CM has tested positive for COVID-19. Utpal had told reporters on Saturday that he tested positive and would be under home quarantine. However, now he has been admitted to a hospital.

The Goa BJP leader tweeted, "On advice of Doctors and to take proper line of treatment I've got admitted to Hospital. Thank You everyone for the wishes."