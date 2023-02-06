Lata Mangeshkar known as the 'Queen of Melody' has a career spanning over eight decades. Multiple generations have grown up with her songs. The songstress has recorded innumerable songs in 36 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. She has also lent her voice to English, Russian, Dutch, Nepali, and Indonesian songs as well. She was also the recipient of several awards, such as the Bharat Ratna and the Dada Saheb Phalke, etc.

The prominent singer left for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022. She passed away aged 92, due to multiple organ failure. Even after her demise, she lives on in our lives through her voice.

On Lata Mangeshkar's death anniversary, let's celebrate her life and look back at the playback singer's most precious priceless throwback photos.

Many of her firsts

This picture is from Lata Mangeshkar's first classical performance she gave in Solapur on September 9, 1938.

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had a huge respect for Lata di.

'Swar Kokila' has given her voice to many songs of Yash Chopra's films.

Lata Mangeshkar's throwback picture with legendary composer SD Burman.

Lata Mangeshkar with Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar shared a very close brother-sister kind of bond.

Did you know Lata Mangeshkar recorded four songs for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in one day?

Here's an interesting anecdote from Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! where singer Lata Mangeshkar wherein recorded four songs in just one day to meet the deadline. The songs were all superhits, especially Didi Tera Devar Deewana. The score turned around the career of Raamlaxman (real name Vijay Patil) who had been struggling for a foothold since 1975.

There is an interesting history behind the Dil Deewana song. It was recorded much earlier for another Rajshri film Agent Vinod and not used until Raamlaxman refurbished it for Maine Pyar Kiya.

After Maine Pyar Kiya and especially Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raamlaxman considered Lataji his lucky mascot and insisted that she sing in nearly all his music soundtracks, which she charitably did.

Saira Banu remembers evergreen songstress

On Mangeshkar's death anniversary, Dilip Kumar's wife and actor Saira Banu recalled the close equation she shared with the late singer.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saira said, "She (Lata) has been my voice totally in films. I have been fortunate enough to start with her voice in my very first film Junglee. She recorded my first song 'Ja Ja Ja Mere Bachpan'. I was fortunate enough that I watched an interview of hers a couple of years later, and when asked which heroine she thought her voice suited the most, Lata ji replied, 'Saira Banu'. I literally fell off my chair."

However, Saira Banu said that she is upset because she will not be able to attend an event marking Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary. "The doctors have advised me to be on complete rest and not go outside. I would have loved to be there at this event in Mumbai," she added.

Sudarshan Pattnaik dedicates 6ft-tall sand sculpture Lata didi

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik paid a tribute to the late Nightingale of India through his art. He dedicated a striking six-foot-tall sand sculpture bearing her likeness, with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji, Meri Awaaz Hi Pechchan Hai' at Puri beach Orissa.

Remembering Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer on Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/t1jQJqIe4Y — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

Tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, On Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tzUYIZO9Nu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

Fans as well as celebrities remembered the Queen of Melody on her death anniversary.

Humble tribute to #BharatRatna Shri #Latamangeshkar ji, Swar Kokila, who raised the honor of India and Hindi music worldwide with her melodious voice. pic.twitter.com/KZZco2vcyN — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 6, 2023

What is the event all about?

A grand musical tribute — 'Latanjali' — has been organised in Mumbai to commemorate the first death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who had held an indelible place in the hearts of every Indian with the mesmerising magic of her voice.

The voice, the aura, the simplicity and the smile…

Lives on.. pic.twitter.com/cm2QsKnLCL — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 28, 2022

The event will be held from 6.30 pm at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Matunga.

Over 50 performers, including renowned singers like Sadhana Sargam, Bela Shende, Sharayu Date, Sampada Goswami, Nirupama De and others and acclaimed instrumentalists will perform with narrations by Sandeep Panchwatkar and RJ Gaurav.