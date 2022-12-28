2022 was not a very pleasant year for entertainment industry despite several hit movies that revived the box office after two years of pandemic. One after another, we lost many actors, musicians and comedian. While some of them passed away due to age-related ailments, some deaths shocked the daylights out of everyone.

One such scenario came when popular artist KK passed away after giving a power-packed performance at an event. His untimely death prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood personalities. It's always saddening to know that some of our beloved celebrities are no longer with us. However, they will remain immortal forever through their works and performances. From Lata Mangeshkar to Bappi Lahiri, here's who all passed away in 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022 at the age of 92 from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes. During the period of her seven decades-long career, the singer, who was known as the nightingale of India, had given her voice for a number of films, includinh Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi and several others. She was considered as one of the greatest as well as one of the most influencial singers in India.

Bappi Lahiri

Legendary singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on February, 15 2022. Reports stated that the singer passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea at the age of 69. Best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream, the singer was fondly known as Bappi da, and experienced huge success in the 1980s and 90s. He earned the title 'Disco King' thanks to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'.

Siddhu Moosewala

Popular Punjabi musician Siddhu Moose Wala was killed in the village of Jawaharke, Mansa on May 29 at the age of 28. According to reports, He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him. The incident was quite shocking and the video of the same went viral on social media.

KK

Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunanth, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53 due to heart attack. He was performing at an event which was jam-packed in Kolkata and soon he had started feeling uneasy. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi breathed his last on 11 November. The 46-year-old actor collapsed in the gym and passed away.

Pandit Birju Maharaj

Celebrated Kathak dancer, composer and singer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on January 17, 2022, at the age of 83. He belonged to Lucknow's 'Kalka-Bindadin' Gharana.

Vaishali Takkar

Popular television actress, Vaishali Takkar, who was known for her characters in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Sasural Simar Ka' died by suicide on 16th October. She had blamed her ex for harassing her. It was reported that her ex-boyfriend had harassed her for years.

Tunisha Sharma

'Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of her co-star Sheezan M Khan on December 24. The actress was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead. The funeral was held on December 27. According to reports, Tunisha took this extreme step after her breakup with boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

Raju Srivastava

Popular comedian and politician Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 at the age of 58. He was hospitalised for a couple of weeks at AIIMS. He had experienced acute chest pain after collapsing while he was working out at a gym. The gym trainer had rushed him to the hospital where he was immediately given CPR. He also underwent an angioplasty.

Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale who entertained fans in films and TV shows passed away on November 26, 2022. He was 77. He was rushed to the hospital for a couple of days. He later passed away from multiple organ failure.

Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh Bhan, who is known for his character in 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain', passed away on July 23. He had suffered a heart attack while playing cricket with his friends.