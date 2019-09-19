Valmiki film has been facing issues since the minute they have announced the title. Members of the Boya community have filed a petition in the court asking the makers to change the title of the film. The plea was filed by Gopi Boya Meenaga of Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi, who contended that the title hurt sentiments, because the name of a great saint like Valmiki was being used to describe a movie where the hero was donning the role of a rowdy.

This news has been making headlines since sometime and when asked, director Harish Shankar said that court will take care of it. He said he doesn't want to talk because it is about the law and hopes that the court will pass the right orders.

Valmiki is slated for release on September 20, and on the eve of the release, the High Court of Telangana State has sent notices to the makers to change the title immediately. The makers have responded to the notices and have informed that they will be changing the title to Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the name of Varun Tej's character.

Currently, the film has been banned in Anantapur and Kurnool districts as per the orders of district Collectors avoid agitations. All theatres in the district have been instructed not to screen the film and it is said that violators will be penalized. Fans took this Twitter to share with director Harish Shankar and asked him to check about it.

#Valmiki no release in Ananthapur district due to title issue? @harish2you garu pls look into this issue pic.twitter.com/sw26jWOz90 — YATHI®️ (@ursyathi) September 19, 2019

The producers of 14 Reels Entertainment Plus and director Harish Shankar have held an emergency press meet at the Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad.

The film has Varun Tej, Atharva Murali, Pooja Hegde, Mrinalini Ravi and Brahmaji in lead roles, and is an official Telugu remake of Jigarthanda, a Tamil blockbuster.