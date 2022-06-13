Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the last few years, yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally.

In a series of tweets in different languages, the Prime Minister said: "In the last few years, Yoga has gained tremendous popularity globally. People from different walks of life including leaders, CEOs, sportspersons and actors regularly practice Yoga and talk about how it has helped them."

Prime Minister Modi also shared a film on 'Yoga in our daily lives'.

On Sunday, he urged everyone to observe International Day of Yoga on June 21 and make yoga a part of daily lives.

"In the coming days, the world will mark International Day of Yoga. I urge you all to mark Yoga Day and make Yoga a part of your daily lives. The benefits are many," he had said.

On this upcoming International Day of Yoga, Modi is set to lead celebrations from Mysuru.

He will perform yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, where as many as 15,000 yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to be in attendance.

This year, International Day of Yoga celebrations will be held across 75 prominent heritage spots of the country.