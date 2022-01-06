Amid politics over 'security lapse' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, infighting in the Congress again came to the fore as senior minister of Punjab blamed own government for the 'lapses'.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Thursday lambasted Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the Home portfolio, and Director General of Police Sidharth Chattopadhyaya for the "breach" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday.

A local news portal of Punjab has posted a telephonic interview in which Rana Gurjeet Singh has termed Wednesday's incident as "unfortunate and shameful". He said that there was a security lapse and responsibility should be fixed. "It should not have happened as he is our Prime Minister", he said.

I am not speaking BJP's language

While defending his stand on the "unfortunate" incident, he said, "I am speaking against our Home Minister and DGP, it does not mean that I am speaking the language of the BJP. I am a born Congress and will remain in Congress. But I am raising this issue as I believe it is really unfortunate."

Quoting the Minister, the news portal reported Rana has made it clear that State Government should ensure the Prime Minster must reach the venue of the rally irrespective of whether people gathered at the BJP rally or not. That's a separate issue.

Punjab needs Prime Minister's support, says Cong minister

Rana Gurjeet Singh, who holds Technical Education & Industrial Training, Horticulture, Soil & Water Conservation portfolios said, "We are suffering from a tough time as our groundwater level is depleting continuously. With this, overconsumption of power is also adding to the woes of the state. In such cases, the support of the prime minister is much needed to the state."

Sunil Jakhar terms incident against Punjabiyat

Former president of Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has earlier termed the incident as unfortunate and against the Punjabiyat.

"What happened today is not acceptable, today's incident is against Punjab and Punjabiyat", Jakhar tweeted just the incident on Wednesday.

Sunil Jakhar has further said that the road to the rally site where PM Modi was going to address in Ferozepur should have been safe, a safe path should have been paved for the Prime Minister of India. "How will democracy work like this?", he asked.

Sunil Jakhar was among frontrunners for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab but his name was dropped at the eleventh hour.