Jaguar Land Rover India has launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible, India's first luxury convertible SUV on Tuesday. Priced at Rs 69.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the Evoque Convertible is offered only in the fully-loaded HSE Dynamic in India.

The topless version of the Evoque is the fifth member of the Range Rover family and the first ever convertible to come with a four-seat design and a storage boot. In place of a fixed roof, Range Rover Evoque Convertible gets a fabric roof with the Z-fold mechanism. The fully-automated roof stows in 18 seconds and can be raised in 21 seconds, at speeds of up to 48kmph. Land Rover claims the position of the roof doesn't affect load space that comes with a 251-liter boot.

Devoid of roof doesn't mean that the safety of the passenger in the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is at stake at an instance of a rollover. The convertible SUV comes with a Roll-Over Protection Device featuring deployable roll-over bars hidden in the rear bodywork. It deploys two aluminum bars within 90 milliseconds in the unlikely event of a roll-over situation to create a survival space for the passengers.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible is loaded with features such as adaptive LED headlights, perforated Windsor leather seats, navigation, 360-degree surround view camera, InControl Touch Pro infotainment system and ambient lighting. The topless SUV also boasts off torque vectoring by braking system and All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC).

The Evoque Convertible will be available only with the 2.0-litre Si4 petrol mill from the Ingenium family that made its India debut on the Velar and recently in the Jaguar XE and XF. The four-cylinder engine will develop 237bhp of power and a peak torque of 340Nm and will come mated to nine-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Land Rover claims Evoque Convertible is capable to sprint from zero to 100kmph sprint in 8.1 seconds -- 0.8 seconds slower than the standard petrol trim -- and it has a top whack of 217kmph.