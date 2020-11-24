Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has made strong allegations against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. In a tweet on Tuesday, Sushil Modi said that he exposed Lalu Yadav's efforts to buy NDA MLAs in a bid to form a grand alliance in Bihar.

According to Sushil Modi, Lalu Prasad is calling NDA MLAs and offering them ministerial berths to anyone who chooses to shift their allegiance away from NDA alliance in the state. Lalu, who is currently staying at Kelly bungalow at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, is said to be using a mobile phone to contact MLAs for a Mahagathbandhan.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (80xxxxx02) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up.I said don't do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," Sushil Modi tweeted.

Bihar power play

The NDA has the majority in Bihar Assembly with 126 seats in 243-member Assembly. The NDA has the support of BJP with 74 seats, JDU 43, HAM 4 seats, VIP 4 seats and one independent MLA. Sushil Modi's allegations come just a day after RJD was accused of offering Bihar CM and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar to join the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'.