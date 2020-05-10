Lakshay Kapoor has come a long way in his life. He started working young at the age of 18 leaving his graduation aside for a small factory and soon with his dedication and hard work was able to make it a profit-making unit. In his early twenties, he is a successful exporter, which has its presence all across the world. He has set an example for many budding businessmen and entrepreneurs in Punjab stating that when goals dominate in life, they can lead you to success at any cost.

While he is a successful exporter, he also loves to sing and share them on his social media pages. Soon his singing style and music piece he shared on social media gained popularity. All thanks to his ever-growing fan and follower base on Instagram, which made him sing and share more and more on his Instagram page. This made him popular and he even went on to embark with his solo music video called Galiyon Mein. His debut song has more than one million views, which speaks a lot about his popularity on social media.

He is now all set to embark on his second music video. With the current lockdown, things are stranded at the moment, and he is working for the things on his own. His untitled song is likely to bring the same response which he got from his maiden music video. With business at the core of his life, music and singing too have become an important part of his life. He is keen on bringing both music and business together thus setting up trends in the society of accomplishing his dreams in the current competitive world.