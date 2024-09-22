The hottest pair of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif - came together for an ad recently. Luxury watch brand Rado took to social media to share an ad featuring the two. While Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit, Katrina oozed glamour in a red saree in the ad. The two seemed mesmerised by one another as they flaunted their watch.

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan have worked together in two movies and won hearts. The two were paired together in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Their chemistry in the two films had made many hope that they two get together. And now, with their new ad, social media is again hoping for the two to be paired together in a film. Needless to say, the ad soon took over social media.

Katrina re-shared the post with a heart emoji. Social media went gushing over the two. "We need a new movie with these two asap," wrote a user. "Zoya left Tiger for Kabir," another user wrote. "Laila and Arjun after getting married," a social media user commented. "Harleen and rajveer , laila and arjun," another social media user wrote.

"We need both again in a movie!!!" read a comment. "Please cast them together in a movie," read another comment. "This is what chemistry looks like," read one more of the comments. "These two are just fire," one more of the comments read.

The two also featured separately in the ad. Katrina Kaif is seen sitting in a well lit area where she opens the luxury watch and wears it. She then looks towards the camera and says, "Special moments made timeless with Rado." In another ad, Hrithik also gives us a good look at the watch as he goes on to promote it.