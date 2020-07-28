A horrific and inhuman incident has surfaced Pakistan's Lahore, as a bunch of 15-year-old boys gang-raped a kitten in for more than a week. The kitten was thrown in a nearby dumpster after it was raped brusquely it died due to organ injuries.

This incident was reported by an NGO, JFK Animal Rescue And Shelter that posted a highly sensitive report of the incident along with pictures of the feline.

According to the page, the kitten was reportedly adopted by the family of the accused who would abuse the kitten on a daily basis with his friends. "The culprits used shopping bags for the act which were left inside the poor cat," the post added.

TRIGGER WARNING- Kitten Rape

The vet has found semen in the body of the kitten and the preliminary reports suggest that it was subjected to sexual abuse, for continuous days. Multiple plastic bags, allegedly used by the boys to rape the animal, were found in her body by the veterinarian.

The kitten could not sit, walk, eat or even sleep due to the pain and trauma. According to the page, the veterinary confirmed the cat was abused repeatedly. The parents of one of the accused denied any sort of allegation and saying, "My son hasn't done it.

'This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men': 5th animal sexual abuse incident

The animal shelter page had also added that it was the fifth case of animal sexual abuse they have faced.

This raises issues of the severity of animal abuse in Pakistan. Animal organisations are strongly condemning this incident urging the concerned authorities to take cases of animal abuse seriously. A case has reportedly been filed by the organisations and will see to it that severe action is taken against the accused.

The report further added, "The kitten is buried and surely speaking to God up there about whatever happened to her in this cruel world. This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," As the repulsive incident surfaced it sparked conversation over what has the country come to? Where has humanity gone?