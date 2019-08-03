Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh is in legal trouble as a popular actress from the same industry has reportedly filed a complaint against him for allegedly making obscene comments on social media.

According to reports, the actress accused him of making vulgar comments on her and threatening her. A case has reportedly been filed against him under sections 354 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 509 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) under IPC.

In her statement, the actress stated that Pawan, who rose to fame with the song 'Lagawelu Jab Lipistick', asked to have friendship with her, and also threatened her with dire consequences if she refused to accept his friendship.

Pawan is a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry, and these serious allegations of obscene behaviour with an actress certainly must have created a panic situation in the industry.