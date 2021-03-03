British model and aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey was spotted laughing and joking with her close friend and entertainment news personality Sean Borg in Hollywood last weekend amid rumors they are both moving back to the UK in May.

The 44-year-old socialite and ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew is no stranger to being chased by the world's paparazzi, who follow her every day.

They have known each other for over 20 years but have spent most of the past 12 months apart partly due to the Covid lockdowns.

But they were happy walking their dogs in west Hollywood after stepping out from the exclusive Château Marmont hotel on Sunset Boulevard, in the heart of LA.

Paparazzi pals

Their adorable canine companions were happy to see one another too — Sean's dog's Japanese Chins Eli and Olive were jumping for joy when they saw Victoria's dog, a Norfolk Terrier D'Artagnan.

Rumors have been swirling in the showbiz world lately that they plan to move back to England in May after moving to LA 20-years ago.

Lady Victoria is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, half-sister of the 7th Marquess, and sister of the 8th Marquess and Lady Isabella Hervey.

They frequently attend Hollywood events together. Sean is known for his work on the top-rated Fox television show TMZ and appeared in the international Trivago Hotel television advertisements.