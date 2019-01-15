Lady Gaga reportedly wants to settle down with fiancé Christian Carino. The A Star Is Born apparently wants to put her career on hold and have a baby with him.

According to Woman's Day New Zealand, the 32-year-old singer, who is at the peak of her stardom at the moment, wants to focus on having a family. An alleged source said: "She has never been so in demand."

"Her phone has been ringing off the hook with movie offers – everything from serious dramas to period pieces to rom-coms and even a superhero movie. But Gaga is in no rush to cash in on her success. In fact, she says the only thing she wants right now is to become a mum. She and Christian are both utterly desperate to be parents together," the insider added.

Lady Gaga got engaged to the 50-year-old talent agent in October 2018. The couple is apparently planning for a lavish wedding soon. The source went on: "They were going to have a big, spectacular bash, but now they are thinking about something much more low-key. Of course, it will be super-stylish, but it may just be for family and a few friends, and very, very private. Gaga has decided she likes the idea of getting married in secret and putting out a single wedding photo on Instagram."

"He loves to make her happy and he is so proud of her success. The amazing thing about their relationship is that he understands her work and career, and he is there to guide her," the close aide shared. "She trusts him fully and feels totally secure around him."

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney. The Bad Romance singer and the 37-year-old actor started dating after they met on the set of her 2011 music video You and I. The Chicago Fire actor had popped the question to the singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, on Valentine's Day 2015.

However, they split in 2016. Lady Gaga had confirmed the break-up on her Instagram account. She wrote: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."