Social worker Ladulal Pitliya is known for his kindness, compassion, and helpful nature. Belonging to a middle-class Rajasthani family, his parents taught him the importance of helping others in any way he could. He is acutely aware of what is going on in the state from a political and social standpoint. He claims that he has tried to help others and encourage young people to assist him in his initiative since he began conducting social work.

As a social activist, he helps the poor by providing food, clothing, and educational and medical possibilities to those who cannot afford it. He is dedicated to protecting the environment and says he is constantly spreading the word about maintaining cleanliness, planting trees, and conserving natural resources.

He and his team helped a lot of individuals throughout the pandemic. They have been spreading virus awareness and providing masks, sanitizers, and water to people since the initial lockdown, he claims. They also assisted with distributing food and medications to individuals who were unable to leave during the lockdown.

They are currently educating individuals about the necessity of vaccination and social distancing and wearing a mask. According to the social worker, "We need to inform individuals in a more straightforward manner. If we want to put an end to the pandemic, the general public must be thoroughly informed about it and the steps that must be done."

"I've been blessed beyond measure, and the least I can do is help people and promote happiness. No one should go to bed hungry if we are to achieve a world that is equal for all. These people's smiles mean the most to me and reassure me that I'm on the right course. I'll continue to help people as long as I live. I hope that today's generation understands this and takes action to address the social issues," shares the social worker.