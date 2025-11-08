Even as authorities have announced ex gratia relief for those who lost their lives in the September 24 violence in Leh town, the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign to support the four individuals killed in the clashes.

The campaign will begin after the observance of the 49th day (Zhipchu Zhargu) ceremony for the victims on November 11.

LBA president Chering Dorjey Lakrook told the International Business Times that social and religious organizations would provide financial assistance to the families of innocent and unarmed civilians who lost their lives during the September 24 violence in Leh.

Dorjey said that the LBA and the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA) have unanimously decided to initiate crowdfunding to support the families of those killed and injured in the incident. He added that several victims belong to economically weaker sections and require long-term assistance. Dorjey also appealed to other religious and social organizations to come forward and contribute to this humanitarian cause.

Notably, the Leh Bar Association has demanded ₹1 crore compensation each for the families of the four people killed in the September 24 firing in Leh.

"All four victims belonged to poor families. Three were young, and the fourth was an ex-serviceman who had fought for the country in the 1999 Kargil War. We expect the government to provide adequate compensation," Bar president Mohammad Shafi Lassu had said at a press conference in Leh on October 9.

LBA, LGA to Observe 49th Day of Victims

LBA president Chering Dorjey Lakrook announced that on November 11, the 49th day (Zhipchu Zhargu) memorial will be observed in honour of the four young individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident of September 24 in Leh.

The LBA and LGA will jointly organize a peace and candlelight prayer (Marmey Smonlam) at the Dharma Centre. All monasteries and villages across Ladakh have also been requested to hold special prayers on the same day.

Additionally, an emergency meeting has been scheduled for November 9 at 11 a.m. at the Fort Road Community Hall near Skara Spang to discuss the recent crisis in Ladakh, review public demands, and formulate a united response. Members of the General Council of Monasteries (GCM) will also participate.

Dorjey alleged that the torture and harassment of LBA members amounted to an attack on the Buddhist community by the administration. He further condemned the alleged intimidation and assault of Nambardars (Goba) by authorities, describing it as an attack on Ladakh's cultural identity.

He warned that if the administration fails to address the demands and concerns of the Ladakhi people, the situation in Leh could deteriorate further in the coming days.

The LBA and LGA have jointly appealed to the public to offer prayers for the "martyrs" during the 49th-day observance on November 11 in all village gonpas. In Leh, a large prayer assembly will be held at the Dharma Centre, Dorjey informed.

Dorjey also said that one kanal of land each has been allotted by the LBA in Leh to the next of kin of the "martyrs."