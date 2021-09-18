Ladakh administration swung into action after 56 students of "3 Idiots" fame Rancho's school were tested positive during the last 24 hours. Apart from closing all schools in the Leh district, the authorities have also issued notification for new containment zones to check the spread of the virus in other areas.

"Consequent upon reporting of a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases from the Druk Padma Karpo School Shey, the area comprising of the school campus is hereby notified as containment zone to stop further spread of the Coronavirus," reads the order issued by District Magistrate Leh, Shrikant Balasahib Suse.

"The Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh shall ensure strict perimeter control of the area as per containment plan issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India", stated in the order.

Furthermore, the Chief Medical Officer, Leh has been directed to ensure active surveillance and aggressive contact tracing as per prescribed guidelines to contain further spread of the Coronavirus.

Leh records unprecedented increase in Covid positive cases

Leh district of Ladakh witnessed a spike in Corona positive cases from six to 71 during the last 24 hours. On Friday, only six cases were reported in Leh but this number jumped to 71 on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh has gone up to 109. Out of these 109 positive cases, 106 active cases are in Leh district alone while as remaining three are in Kargil.

After declaring some areas as containment zones, authorities appointed some officers to ensure the supplies of essential/non-essential commodities within these areas. Sonam Punchok, Naib Tehsildar, Leh has been assigned the job to coordinate with the local residents for any emergency cases within the containment zones.

All students of 'Rancho School' isolated, quarantined

Reports said that all students of 'Rancho School' have been isolated and quarantined soon after 56 of them were tested positive.

After students of Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh, popularly known as Rancho School, tested positive district administration closed all schools on Friday evening for 15 days. This school was shot into fame after the shooting of Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots'.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has permitted the schools to conduct offline pre-Board examinations for classes 10th and 12th, session 2020-21in the winter zone schools.

An order in this regard was issued today, Saturday, under which heads of schools are permitted to conduct offline Pre-Board exams for class 10th and 12th of the session 2020-21 while for in-person teaching of students, the earlier Government order shall be followed by concerned schools.