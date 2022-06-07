Achieving a milestone, the inhabitants of the remotest Chushul village of Ladakh, with the support of the Union Territory (UT) administration, planted as many as 1.5 lakh tree saplings during a mega plantation drive.

The plantation drive has been an initiative of the "Go Green Go Organic" committee under the guidance of the Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche. The mega event had the full support of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and the UT Administration, Ladakh.

With this initiative and mass plantation drive Ladakh has set a nationwide example in campaigning for the cause of environmental protection and preservation.

A grand event was organized for the concluding ceremony of the 11th phase of the mega plantation drive by the Go Green committee at the zero-border village of Chushul in the Changthang-Lalok region.

The event was blessed with the presence of the Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche. Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R.K Mathur was the chief guest whereas Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, Chosjey Togdan Rinpoche, the chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson, Lok Sabha member from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were the guests of honor.

Religious leaders encourage people to plant more and more trees

Suffixed with the title of "Green Ambassador of Ladakh" for taking the initiative to protect the ecology of the cold desert, the Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche encouraged people to achieve this milestone.

The title is aimed at inspiring goodwill for improving the quality of life through organic farming practices and a healthy environment in Ladakh.

In his address, Chetsang Rinpoche expressed his gratitude to all the participants and the supporters for making the plantation drive successful.

Rinpoche highlighted the vision of "Go Green Go Organic" towards living sustainably in harmony with nature and the mega plantation drive is a part of the vision. He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of various individuals who have wholeheartedly contributed to planting a huge number of trees individually.

Chushul Valley is situated near the Chinese border

The Chushul sub-sector lies south of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. Situated at a height of over 13,000 feet close to the LAC, the Chushul Valley has a vital airstrip that played an important role even during the 1962 War with China.

Chushul is one of the five Border Personnel Meeting points between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China. It enjoys tremendous strategic and tactical importance because of its location and terrain, which make it a center for logistics deployment.