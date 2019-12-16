Cinema industry is a crazy place to work with. Especially for actresses, often success is like bubbles in the water. One hit film you will be demand and two flops, you are out of the market. With abundance of inflow of talents to the film industry, it is an every-day struggle for actresses to compete with youngsters and Tamannaah Bhatia too seems to be in such a situation.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has acted in over 60 movies in multiple languages, is apparently not getting offers anymore. Although she is still considered as an A-list actresses, the Baahubali girl is rumoured to be being approached for big-banner films. Even though she has been part of successful films like F2 – Fun and Frustration and Devi 2 in 2019, filmmakers are now preferring young actresses to her and approaching her only for special numbers.

In the last two years, Tamannaah has done more special numbers than her peers. Kannada film Jaguar, Yash's multilingual flick KGF: Chapter 1 and now in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru are the movies in she is doing special song.

Unfortunately, her much-expected That Is Mahalakshmi, in which she is playing the female lead, is lying in the cans for some time now. As of now, the 29-year old is having only one movie in her hands: Hindi flick Bole Chudiyan.

According to industry insiders, stars and filmmakers will be constantly looking for new and fresh pairing. Whereas young actors, who have delivered two-three hit movies, worry to work with senior actresses as the audience might consider them as aged heroes. "To look young, they prefer fresh faces," adds an industry insider.

Every senior actress goes through such phase and Tamannaah too is not an exception. However, her fans are now hoping that she will bounce back from this phase and would get plenty of films to work in the years to come.