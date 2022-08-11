Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has opened to mixed reviews at the boxoffice. The film is one of the most-awaited flicks in Bollywood. As far as boxoffice numbers are concerned, the film is witnessing a slow start and is expected to pick up over the long weekend.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.

The makers have reportedly sold the film's digital rights to Netflix for Rs 160 crore and is likely to make its OTT premiere in October 2022.

Let's take a look at what critics have to say about the film:

The Hindu: "The inherent goofy humour of the original is intact and there are some leaps of imagination like Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, Manav Vij's turn as a Pakistani mercenary, and Naga Chaitanya as a solider whose ambition is to make briefs and vests. But somehow Kulkarni could not imbue the screenplay with the fragrance of the Indian soil. Despite some enchanting visuals, it remains a copy."

IANS: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' should strike a chord with audiences, who must watch it despite what the trolls say, and if it does, it will finally end the creative dry spell that the Hindi film industry is experiencing at present.

News18: "Laal Singh Chaddha leaves you with tears, smile and a reflective state of mind."

Bollywood Hungama: "On the whole, LAAL SINGH CHADDHA is embellished with fine performances and lovely moments. However, the excessive length and slow pacing in the second half goes against the film."

The Indian Express: "It's not just the pace of the film which is the trouble. It is also, centrally and crucially, Sardar Laal Singh Chaddha himself, as played by Aamir Khan."

India Today: Perhaps if the makers hadn't really called it the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, and just another movie like Salman Khan's Bharat - which, by the way, is very Forrest Gump-like - Laal Singh Chaddha would have appealed more. But, alas!

Firstpost: "The primary differentiation between Forrest Gump and Laal Singh Chaddha is that Forrest was driven mostly by his instinct to follow commands, Laal's actions are led far more by his devotion to Rupa."