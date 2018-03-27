The Group A tie between hosts Kyrgyzstan and India will start at 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT.

India have already qualified for AFC Asian Cup 2019, which will be held in the UAE.

India take on lower-ranked Kyrgyzstan in their final match of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers Tuesday, March 27 at Spartak Stadium, Bishkek.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2019 Asia Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates between January 5 and February 19. However, they will battle for Group A top-spot, which is currently being held by Blue Tigers, who are three points clear of Kyrgyzstan (10 points).

Visitors India missing big names

Stephen Constantine's 24-member unit has headed to Bishkek without its captain Sunil Chhetri as the Bengaluru FC captain is unavailable due to suspension. Six uncapped players are part of the traveling team.

Notably, Chhetri had scored the only goal in India's 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru in June, 2017. India will also miss the likes of midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh and right-winer Jackichand Singh due to injuries. Shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh or forward Jeje Lalpekhlua are expected to lead the side.

India will face a tough test on the road as they are playing their first competitive international outing since November 2018. On the other hand, the hosts are heading into the match on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Myanmar on Thursday, March 22 at the same venue.

Notably, India will be able to retain the top spot of Group A and end their qualifying campaign on a high if they manage at least a draw Tuesday.

On the other hand, Constantine's men can avoid facing higher-ranked opponents in the UAE next year if they manage a win today as three points will help India move from pot 3 to pot 2 of the Asian Cup draw.

Live stream and TV listings (India)

TV channel: Star Sports 2/HD2

Live streaming: Hotstar, mycujoo